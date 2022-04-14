Arkadios Wealth Advisors Cuts Stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors lowered its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Get Rating) by 31.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 36,473 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,431 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $1,717,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the third quarter valued at $44,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the third quarter valued at $58,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $82,000.

Shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Thursday, hitting $50.30. 1,318,908 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $48.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.16.

