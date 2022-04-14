Arkadios Wealth Advisors Has $1.05 Million Stake in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPEI)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPEI – Get Rating) by 3,201.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 51,333 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,778 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $1,047,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,728,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,341,000 after purchasing an additional 358,484 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 98.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,138,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,503,000 after buying an additional 563,329 shares during the last quarter. Essex LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Essex LLC now owns 781,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,940,000 after buying an additional 95,029 shares during the period. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 7.8% during the third quarter. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 401,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,296,000 after buying an additional 28,937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 14.1% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 400,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,262,000 after acquiring an additional 49,437 shares during the period.

Shares of FPEI stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $19.23. The stock had a trading volume of 159,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 223,052. First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a one year low of $19.00 and a one year high of $21.72. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.10.

