Arkadios Wealth Advisors Has $1.11 Million Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Get Rating) by 13.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,113 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,853 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $1,106,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Berkshire Money Management Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter worth $7,235,000. First PREMIER Bank grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 110,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,575,000 after purchasing an additional 4,747 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter worth $3,608,000. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 29.8% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 122,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,455,000 after buying an additional 28,116 shares during the period. Finally, Ballast Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 170,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,352,000 after buying an additional 1,095 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPLV traded down $0.16 during trading on Thursday, hitting $68.26. 7,405,296 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,779,708. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 52-week low of $59.54 and a 52-week high of $69.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $65.16 and a 200 day moving average of $64.89.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.