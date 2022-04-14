Arkadios Wealth Advisors Has $1.56 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors reduced its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,565 shares of the company’s stock after selling 79 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $1,557,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 74.0% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the third quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the third quarter valued at $46,000.

RSP stock traded down $1.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $155.53. 1,735,499 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,985,563. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $155.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $156.88. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a one year low of $144.80 and a one year high of $164.90.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

