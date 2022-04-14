Arkadios Wealth Advisors Has $1.67 Million Stock Position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) by 203.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,318 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $1,667,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 73.3% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 97.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $152.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $162.00 to $149.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $187.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.00.

DLR traded down $0.50 during trading on Thursday, reaching $145.02. 1,366,211 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,593,783. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $139.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $151.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $130.10 and a fifty-two week high of $178.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.15 billion, a PE ratio of 24.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.33.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $3.39. Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 38.60% and a return on equity of 10.11%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.61 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a $1.22 dividend. This is a positive change from Digital Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 82.43%.

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

