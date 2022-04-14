Arkadios Wealth Advisors Has $537,000 Stake in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) by 42.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,278 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,572 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Hasbro were worth $537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in Hasbro by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 15,406,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,374,532,000 after purchasing an additional 649,789 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hasbro by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,537,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,029,404,000 after buying an additional 366,237 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Hasbro by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,826,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,837,000 after buying an additional 72,709 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Hasbro by 35.4% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,400,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,139,000 after buying an additional 628,083 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Hasbro by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,361,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,184,000 after buying an additional 79,982 shares during the period. 81.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:HAS traded up $1.42 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $85.22. The company had a trading volume of 1,668,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,291,814. Hasbro, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.16 and a 12 month high of $105.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of $11.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.58 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.23.

Hasbro ( NASDAQ:HAS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.32. Hasbro had a return on equity of 24.17% and a net margin of 6.68%. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Hasbro, Inc. will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 29th. This is a positive change from Hasbro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. Hasbro’s payout ratio is currently 88.03%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on HAS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Hasbro in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Hasbro from $138.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Hasbro from $110.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Hasbro from $128.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.38.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. Its Consumer Products segment engages in the sourcing, marketing, and sale of toy and game products. This segment also promotes its brands through the out-licensing of trademarks, characters, and other brand and intellectual property rights to third parties through the sale of branded consumer products, such as toys and apparels.

