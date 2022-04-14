Arkadios Wealth Advisors Has $566,000 Stock Holdings in First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF (NASDAQ:CARZ)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF (NASDAQ:CARZ – Get Rating) by 26.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,455 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,952 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF were worth $566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CARZ. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF in the third quarter valued at about $3,225,000. Arlington Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,542,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF in the third quarter valued at about $1,301,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF by 39.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,115 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,581,000 after purchasing an additional 7,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF by 138.3% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,633 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $695,000 after purchasing an additional 6,752 shares during the last quarter.
NASDAQ CARZ traded down $1.05 on Thursday, reaching $52.90. The company had a trading volume of 5,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,401. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $56.37 and its 200-day moving average is $59.75. First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $50.09 and a 52 week high of $67.00.
