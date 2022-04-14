Arkadios Wealth Advisors Has $653,000 Position in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors reduced its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,098 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,622 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEAK. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 72.2% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Healthpeak Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 30.6% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 19.4% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Healthpeak Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.17% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on PEAK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Healthpeak Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $35.50 to $34.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Healthpeak Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.83.

Shares of NYSE PEAK traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $35.03. 2,045,868 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,010,884. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.16 and a 52 week high of $37.69. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.14.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $483.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $472.88 million. Healthpeak Properties had a return on equity of 1.62% and a net margin of 26.63%. Healthpeak Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. Research analysts predict that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 129.03%.

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and Senior Housing, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

