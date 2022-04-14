Arkadios Wealth Advisors Purchases 2,202 Shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) by 1,203.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,385 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,202 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Five Below were worth $493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Five Below by 108.0% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,777 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,402,000 after purchasing an additional 3,519 shares during the last quarter. Kehrs Ridge Capital LLC increased its stake in Five Below by 44.4% during the 4th quarter. Kehrs Ridge Capital LLC now owns 65,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $13,448,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Five Below by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,015 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Five Below by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,865 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bell Bank increased its stake in Five Below by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Bell Bank now owns 8,540 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,767,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. 99.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on FIVE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Five Below from $252.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Five Below from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $176.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on Five Below from $240.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on shares of Five Below from $235.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Five Below from $276.00 to $284.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $223.72.

NASDAQ FIVE traded down $1.38 on Thursday, hitting $179.54. 772,787 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 876,146. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $163.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $181.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.38. Five Below, Inc. has a 52-week low of $143.44 and a 52-week high of $237.86.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The specialty retailer reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $996.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Five Below had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 27.29%. Five Below’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.20 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Five Below, Inc. will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty dÃ©cor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

