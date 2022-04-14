Arkadios Wealth Advisors Raises Stake in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK – Get Rating) by 14,936.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 30,072 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,872 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF were worth $1,208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 90.8% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 61.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 1,681.3% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF during the 4th quarter worth $64,000.

Get Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF alerts:

Shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF stock traded down $0.92 on Thursday, hitting $29.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 338,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 469,944. Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF has a 52-week low of $29.01 and a 52-week high of $64.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.27.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLOK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.