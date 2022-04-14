Arkadios Wealth Advisors Raises Stock Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 13.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,299 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,412 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $2,012,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PG. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 32.8% in the 4th quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 364 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. 63.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on PG. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $178.00 to $167.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 1st. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $165.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $173.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $161.60.

Shares of NYSE PG traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $158.57. 7,784,215 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,178,632. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $154.52 and its 200 day moving average is $152.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $383.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.17, a P/E/G ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.46. The Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $130.29 and a one year high of $165.35.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $20.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.34 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 31.99%. Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.64 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.9133 per share. This is a boost from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.48%.

In other news, insider Deborah P. Majoras sold 1,927 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.51, for a total value of $295,813.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.07, for a total transaction of $8,203,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 566,796 shares of company stock valued at $91,098,906. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

