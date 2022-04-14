Arkadios Wealth Advisors Sells 23,923 Shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors lowered its position in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) by 60.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,383 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 23,923 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in PPL were worth $462,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its stake in PPL by 371.8% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 46,958 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,309,000 after acquiring an additional 37,006 shares during the period. BOKF NA bought a new position in PPL during the 3rd quarter worth $3,780,000. Rockland Trust Co. increased its stake in PPL by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 42,416 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,275,000 after acquiring an additional 3,752 shares during the period. Investors Financial Group LLC bought a new position in PPL during the 4th quarter worth $202,000. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new position in PPL during the 4th quarter worth $218,000. Institutional investors own 63.59% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Vincent Sorgi sold 29,624 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.55, for a total value of $875,389.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Gregory N. Dudkin sold 5,432 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.29, for a total value of $159,103.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PPL shares. Wolfe Research raised PPL from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $28.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised PPL from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on PPL in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded PPL from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on PPL from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.80.

PPL traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $29.20. 5,734,596 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,627,327. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.31 and a beta of 0.79. PPL Co. has a 1-year low of $25.26 and a 1-year high of $30.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 18th. The utilities provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.08). PPL had a positive return on equity of 5.88% and a negative net margin of 25.59%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PPL Co. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -41.88%.

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments: Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 429,000 electric and 333,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 538,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia.

