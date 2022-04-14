Arkadios Wealth Advisors Sells 350 Shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:KIE)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors cut its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:KIE – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,471 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 350 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF were worth $625,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF in the third quarter valued at about $50,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF in the third quarter valued at about $201,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF in the third quarter valued at about $275,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 36.8% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,442 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 3,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF in the third quarter valued at about $507,000.

Shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Thursday, reaching $41.54. The stock had a trading volume of 1,294,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,123,583. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.23. SPDR S&P Insurance ETF has a 52 week low of $36.46 and a 52 week high of $42.80.

The SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR KBW Insurance ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The Fund invests all, but at least 80%, of its total assets in the securities comprising the Index. The Fund invests in all of the securities represented in the Index in approximately the same proportions as the Index.

