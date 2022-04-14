Arkadios Wealth Advisors Sells 532 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors trimmed its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 37.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 879 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 532 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TMO. Jag Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 50,697 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,965,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $207,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $134,000. Ingalls & Snyder LLC raised its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 1,459 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $834,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $191,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

In other news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $563.95, for a total transaction of $845,925.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TMO. StockNews.com began coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $718.00 price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays assumed coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $700.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $609.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $700.00 to $605.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $645.31.

TMO stock traded down $7.90 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $568.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,224,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,626,557. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $566.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $598.68. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1 year low of $438.72 and a 1 year high of $672.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $222.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.66, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.82.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical research company reported $6.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.22 by $1.32. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 26.34% and a net margin of 19.70%. The business had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $7.09 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is an increase from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.21%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.17%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile (Get Rating)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.