Arkema S.A. (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) Receives $128.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

Arkema S.A. (OTCMKTS:ARKAY – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $128.00.

ARKAY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Arkema from €145.00 ($157.61) to €146.00 ($158.70) in a report on Friday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Arkema from €136.00 ($147.83) to €142.00 ($154.35) in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Arkema from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Arkema from €101.00 ($109.78) to €103.00 ($111.96) in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of Arkema from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th.

Get Arkema alerts:

Arkema stock traded up $1.33 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $119.59. The stock had a trading volume of 12,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,279. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 2.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.87, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.41. Arkema has a 1-year low of $100.21 and a 1-year high of $152.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $128.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.96.

Arkema ( OTCMKTS:ARKAY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Arkema had a return on equity of 14.98% and a net margin of 13.90%. The business had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Arkema will post 11.2 EPS for the current year.

About Arkema (Get Rating)

Arkema SA manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and advanced materials worldwide. The company operates through Adhesive Solutions, Advanced Materials, Coating Solutions, and Intermediates segments. It provides adhesive solutions for construction, renovation of buildings, DIY, durable goods, and packaging and non-woven applications; and supplies technologies used in building activities for businesses and individuals, including sealants, tiles, flooring adhesives and waterproofing systems, and technologies used in industry, which include automotive, textiles, glazing, flexible and rigid packaging, and hygiene markets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Arkema Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arkema and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.