Armata Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP) Shares Up 0.8%

Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 0.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $5.30 and last traded at $5.11. 10,993 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 37% from the average session volume of 17,329 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.07.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Armata Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd.

The stock has a market cap of $157.10 million, a P/E ratio of -5.27 and a beta of 1.12.

Armata Pharmaceuticals ( NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.01. Armata Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 82.86% and a negative net margin of 517.55%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Armata Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $66,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Armata Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $72,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Armata Pharmaceuticals by 928.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 18,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in Armata Pharmaceuticals by 108.4% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 48,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. 4.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Armata Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP)

Armata Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which focuses on the development of bacteriophage therapeutics for the treatment of drug-resistant bacterial infections. The company was founded on May 9, 2019 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

