Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Holdings Lifted by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) by 37.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,330 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $9,957,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AJG. Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Jackson Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Country Trust Bank acquired a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the third quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 139.0% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. 80.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $181.13. The company had a trading volume of 14,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 920,176. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 1-year low of $132.48 and a 1-year high of $184.92. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $163.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $162.29. The stock has a market cap of $37.97 billion, a PE ratio of 41.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. ( NYSE:AJG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.05. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 14.07%. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 7.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were issued a $0.51 dividend. This is a boost from Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 46.26%.

In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 42,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.03, for a total transaction of $6,732,078.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Walter D. Bay sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total value of $1,215,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 131,217 shares of company stock valued at $20,447,149 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $193.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $173.00 to $171.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.17.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, third-party claims settlement, and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. It operates through Brokerage and Risk Management segments.

