Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $173.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. is one of the largest automotive retailers. Asbury offers customers an extensive range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicle sales and related financing and insurance, vehicle maintenance and repair services, replacement parts and service contracts. They sell used vehicles at all franchised dealership locations and stand-alone stores. Used vehicle sales include the sale of used vehicles to individual retail customers and the sale of used vehicles to other dealers at auction. They provide vehicle repair and maintenance services, sell replacement parts, and recondition used vehicles at all of our dealerships. “

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $250.00 to $225.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Asbury Automotive Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $206.60.

Shares of ABG stock opened at $155.21 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $175.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $176.82. Asbury Automotive Group has a 52 week low of $146.43 and a 52 week high of $230.96.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $7.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.86 by $1.60. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. Asbury Automotive Group had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 39.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.44 EPS. Analysts forecast that Asbury Automotive Group will post 34.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Asbury Automotive Group news, SVP Miran Maric sold 233 shares of Asbury Automotive Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.79, for a total transaction of $43,755.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David W. Hult sold 23,848 shares of Asbury Automotive Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.81, for a total transaction of $4,669,676.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Asbury Automotive Group in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group by 55.2% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in Asbury Automotive Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in Asbury Automotive Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $140,000. 95.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the automotive dealership. Its services include oil change, car brakes, changing tires, check engine light, battery, and wheel alignment. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Duluth, GA.

