Ashfield Capital Partners LLC Cuts Stock Position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Ashfield Capital Partners LLC lowered its stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 82.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,625 shares during the quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Prologis by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,382,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,674,090,000 after buying an additional 204,568 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Prologis by 69.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,222,551 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,156,785,000 after buying an additional 3,766,367 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Prologis by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,936,837 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $995,519,000 after buying an additional 742,493 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Prologis by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,067,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $886,495,000 after buying an additional 92,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Prologis by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,053,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $884,750,000 after purchasing an additional 419,476 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Prologis stock opened at $165.00 on Thursday. Prologis, Inc. has a one year low of $109.52 and a one year high of $170.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $154.02 and its 200 day moving average is $151.31. The stock has a market cap of $122.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44.

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $1.07. Prologis had a return on equity of 7.99% and a net margin of 61.77%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. Prologis’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th were issued a $0.79 dividend. This is a boost from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 17th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.20%.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James increased their target price on Prologis from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. BTIG Research increased their target price on Prologis from $161.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Prologis from $184.00 to $209.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Truist Financial increased their target price on Prologis from $158.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Prologis from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Prologis presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $166.38.

In related news, Director William D. Zollars sold 1,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.68, for a total value of $210,168.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

