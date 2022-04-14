Ashfield Capital Partners LLC Has $1.07 Million Position in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB)

Ashfield Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,531 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF were worth $1,072,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 15,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 46,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,545,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. White Pine Investment CO boosted its holdings in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. White Pine Investment CO now owns 59,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,969,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 3.4% in the third quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Family Legacy Inc. grew its stake in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 15,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the period.

Shares of BAB opened at $28.75 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.38 and its 200 day moving average is $31.94. Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $28.54 and a 12-month high of $34.00.

PowerShares Build America Bond Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called The BofA Merrill Lynch Build America Bond Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invests at least 80% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index.

