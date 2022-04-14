Ashfield Capital Partners LLC Has $6.87 Million Stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Ashfield Capital Partners LLC reduced its holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 19,830 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 147 shares during the quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $6,870,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Linde in the fourth quarter valued at about $340,702,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Linde by 142.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 928,588 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $278,492,000 after acquiring an additional 545,807 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Linde by 116.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 829,619 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $243,393,000 after purchasing an additional 447,052 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV increased its position in shares of Linde by 1,020.0% during the third quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 470,833 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $138,133,000 after purchasing an additional 428,794 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Linde by 1,336.1% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 458,173 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $134,419,000 after purchasing an additional 426,270 shares in the last quarter. 70.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE LIN traded up $5.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $319.25. The stock had a trading volume of 1,206,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,241,721. The firm has a market cap of $163.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.89. Linde plc has a fifty-two week low of $267.51 and a fifty-two week high of $352.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $303.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $316.54.

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The basic materials company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $8.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.84 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 12.43%. The company’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.30 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Linde plc will post 11.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a $1.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This is a boost from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.93%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on LIN shares. Societe Generale raised their price objective on shares of Linde from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Linde in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $390.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on Linde from $381.00 to $400.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Linde from $360.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Linde from $405.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Linde presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $361.53.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon dioxide, hydrogen, helium, electronic and specialty gases, acetylene, and carbon monoxide. The company also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, hydrogen and synthesis gas, and other plants.

