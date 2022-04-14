Ashfield Capital Partners LLC Lowers Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Ashfield Capital Partners LLC cut its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 99,730 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,117 shares during the period. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $5,889,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PFE. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Core Alternative Capital bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. TFO TDC LLC grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 126.9% in the fourth quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 667 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the period. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. 64.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PFE traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $53.10. The stock had a trading volume of 15,265,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,031,547. The firm has a market cap of $299.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.79, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.77. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.96 and a 12 month high of $61.71. The business has a fifty day moving average of $50.95 and a 200 day moving average of $50.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.23. Pfizer had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 34.53%. The firm had revenue of $23.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 104.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 7.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PFE. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Pfizer from $60.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Pfizer from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Pfizer from $56.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $54.00 target price on shares of Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays set a $54.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.00.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

