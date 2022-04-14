Ashfield Capital Partners LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Ashfield Capital Partners LLC lowered its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,174 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 134 shares during the period. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $6,525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 4.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,829,488 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $40,968,213,000 after buying an additional 2,377,179 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 0.4% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 37,427,314 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $29,024,320,000 after buying an additional 144,749 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Tesla by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,169,939 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $10,183,430,000 after purchasing an additional 858,839 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Tesla by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,630,339 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $8,243,615,000 after purchasing an additional 297,926 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Tesla by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,685,063 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,857,693,000 after purchasing an additional 203,941 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.64% of the company’s stock.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $933.56, for a total transaction of $3,267,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,141.94, for a total transaction of $1,484,522.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 69,121 shares of company stock valued at $62,619,390 in the last quarter. 25.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Tesla from $1,000.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Tesla from $888.00 to $1,108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Tesla from $950.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Tesla from $750.00 to $900.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $942.74.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA traded up $35.42 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $1,022.37. The company had a trading volume of 18,315,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,569,455. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $1.03 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 208.65, a PEG ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 2.08. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $546.98 and a 12-month high of $1,243.49. The company has a fifty day moving average of $923.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $971.41.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $17.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.65 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 10.25%. Tesla’s revenue was up 65.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. Research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 7.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

