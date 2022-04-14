Ashfield Capital Partners LLC Makes New Investment in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Ashfield Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,878,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in MercadoLibre in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs acquired a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in MercadoLibre in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in MercadoLibre in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.18% of the company’s stock.

MELI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bradesco Corretora raised shares of MercadoLibre from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,600.00 to $1,400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $2,000.00 to $1,250.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. StockNews.com lowered MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,990.00 to $1,750.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MercadoLibre has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,690.92.

Shares of MELI opened at $1,135.75 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $57.26 billion, a PE ratio of 672.05 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1,096.88 and its 200 day moving average is $1,253.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 12-month low of $858.99 and a 12-month high of $1,970.13.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($1.81). MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 31.09% and a net margin of 1.18%. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.02) EPS. MercadoLibre’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Emiliano Calemzuk sold 75 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,008.61, for a total value of $75,645.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Marcelo Melamud purchased 55 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $881.82 per share, with a total value of $48,500.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 205 shares of company stock valued at $188,950. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

