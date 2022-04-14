Ashfield Capital Partners LLC Purchases 10,372 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Ashfield Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP – Get Rating) by 31.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 43,222 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,372 shares during the quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 34,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,762,000 after purchasing an additional 2,238 shares during the period. Sunburst Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Sunburst Financial Group LLC now owns 6,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385 shares during the period. Anson Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $925,000. Gould Asset Management LLC CA increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 34.2% in the 4th quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 287,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,802,000 after purchasing an additional 73,431 shares during the period. Finally, Kraft Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $373,000.

VTIP opened at $50.63 on Thursday. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $50.27 and a 52-week high of $52.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $51.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.62.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 4th were issued a dividend of $0.487 per share. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 1st.

