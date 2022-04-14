Ashfield Capital Partners LLC Purchases 458 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Ashfield Capital Partners LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 21.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,619 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IVV. MD Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $90,955,000. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 240.5% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 80,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,615,000 after purchasing an additional 56,753 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 25,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,070,000 after buying an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $15,363,000. Finally, SMI Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. SMI Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,918,000 after buying an additional 512 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IVV opened at $445.20 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $442.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $453.52. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $406.34 and a 12-month high of $482.07.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.