Ashfield Capital Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 623 Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Ashfield Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SNOW. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,843,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,093,868,000 after acquiring an additional 1,944,885 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Snowflake by 169.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,829,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,670,361,000 after purchasing an additional 5,553,782 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 77.9% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,896,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,480,945,000 after purchasing an additional 2,144,156 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 4,561,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,379,467,000 after purchasing an additional 841,600 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of Snowflake by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,996,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,353,740,000 after purchasing an additional 42,560 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Snowflake stock opened at $214.41 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $67.45 billion, a PE ratio of -94.04 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $239.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $298.58. Snowflake Inc. has a one year low of $164.29 and a one year high of $405.00.

Snowflake ( NYSE:SNOW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.09. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 13.45% and a negative net margin of 55.76%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.70) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.6 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Michael L. Speiser sold 750,000 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.18, for a total transaction of $166,635,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Garrett sold 271 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.32, for a total transaction of $78,405.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. William Blair upgraded shares of Snowflake from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $435.00 to $359.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on Snowflake in a research report on Friday, April 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $253.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Snowflake from $390.00 to $355.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Snowflake from $300.00 to $230.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $314.95.

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

