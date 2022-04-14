Ashfield Capital Partners LLC Sells 1,160 Shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Ashfield Capital Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,651 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,160 shares during the quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $810,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Fastenal by 141.0% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Fastenal during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Sonora Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fastenal by 136.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fastenal in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, SouthState Corp bought a new stake in shares of Fastenal in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. 77.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Michael J. Ancius bought 730 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $57.18 per share, for a total transaction of $41,741.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:FAST opened at $58.98 on Thursday. Fastenal has a 1 year low of $48.84 and a 1 year high of $64.75. The company has a market cap of $33.95 billion, a PE ratio of 36.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 4.19 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $55.22 and its 200 day moving average is $57.44.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.02. Fastenal had a return on equity of 31.69% and a net margin of 15.39%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. Fastenal’s revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Fastenal will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 26th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.02%.

FAST has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Fastenal from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Fastenal from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Fastenal from $64.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.67.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

