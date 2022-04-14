Ashfield Capital Partners LLC Trims Position in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Ashfield Capital Partners LLC trimmed its stake in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 25,105 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $1,543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LNT. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Alliant Energy by 1.2% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,325,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,198,000 after acquiring an additional 15,548 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,807,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 39.3% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 52,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,256,000 after purchasing an additional 14,932 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in Alliant Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, Sit Investment Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Alliant Energy by 12.4% during the third quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 182,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,243,000 after buying an additional 20,133 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Alliant Energy alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America downgraded Alliant Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $57.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Alliant Energy from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.50.

Alliant Energy stock opened at $63.59 on Thursday. Alliant Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $54.13 and a 1-year high of $65.37. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $60.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.27, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.44.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 11.44% and a net margin of 18.37%. The company had revenue of $927.00 million during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.4275 per share. This represents a $1.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. This is an increase from Alliant Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Alliant Energy’s payout ratio is currently 65.27%.

Alliant Energy Profile (Get Rating)

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alliant Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliant Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.