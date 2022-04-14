Ashfield Capital Partners LLC Trims Stock Position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM)

Ashfield Capital Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,628 shares of the company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Eagle Capital Management LLC raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.2% in the second quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 1,015,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,923,000 after purchasing an additional 41,280 shares during the period. FC Advisory LLC raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.2% in the third quarter. FC Advisory LLC now owns 12,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 12.3% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 261,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,638,000 after purchasing an additional 28,684 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.3% in the third quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 971,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,897,000 after purchasing an additional 31,270 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA BSCM opened at $21.25 on Thursday. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $21.22 and a 52-week high of $21.69. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.39.

