ASOS (LON:ASC) Sets New 52-Week Low on Analyst Downgrade

ASOS Plc (LON:ASC – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday after Liberum Capital lowered their price target on the stock from GBX 2,300 to GBX 1,700. Liberum Capital currently has a hold rating on the stock. ASOS traded as low as GBX 1,442.41 ($18.80) and last traded at GBX 1,574 ($20.51), with a volume of 182009 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,538 ($20.04).

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 3,700 ($48.21) target price on ASOS in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of ASOS in a research report on Friday, March 25th. UBS Group set a GBX 2,050 ($26.71) price objective on ASOS in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 5,000 ($65.16) price objective on shares of ASOS in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 4,050 ($52.78) price objective on ASOS in a research report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 3,755.36 ($48.94).

In other ASOS news, insider Nicholas Robertson sold 267,519 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,219 ($28.92), for a total transaction of £5,936,246.61 ($7,735,531.16).

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,788.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 2,236.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.61. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.48 billion and a PE ratio of 11.67.

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer worldwide. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells its products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS 4505, Collusion, Reclaimed Vintage, Topshop, Topman, Miss Selfridge and HIIT brands, as well as through third-party brands. It is also involved in the employer of marketing staff and payment processing businesses.

