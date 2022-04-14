ASOS (OTCMKTS:ASOMY) Given New GBX 4,100 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

ASOS (OTCMKTS:ASOMY – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Berenberg Bank from GBX 5,500 ($71.67) to GBX 4,100 ($53.43) in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

ASOMY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of ASOS from GBX 2,280 ($29.71) to GBX 2,125 ($27.69) in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ASOS from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of ASOS from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Societe Generale reduced their price target on shares of ASOS from GBX 4,800 ($62.55) to GBX 4,000 ($52.12) in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of ASOS from GBX 3,300 ($43.00) to GBX 2,300 ($29.97) in a research report on Friday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $2,927.22.

Get ASOS alerts:

Shares of ASOMY stock opened at $19.21 on Wednesday. ASOS has a 52-week low of $19.05 and a 52-week high of $74.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.14.

ASOS Plc engages in in the operation of a multi-platform offering fashion products for 20-somethings. The firm offers clothes and other fashion items available in retail. It operates through the following geographical segments: United Kingdom, United States, and European Union. The company was founded by Nicholas Jon Robertson and Quentin John Griffiths on June 2, 2000 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ASOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASOS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.