ASOS (OTCMKTS:ASOMY) Price Target Lowered to GBX 2,125 at Barclays

ASOS (OTCMKTS:ASOMY – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Barclays from GBX 2,280 ($29.71) to GBX 2,125 ($27.69) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on ASOMY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on ASOS from GBX 3,300 ($43.00) to GBX 2,900 ($37.79) in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Societe Generale decreased their price target on shares of ASOS from GBX 4,800 ($62.55) to GBX 4,000 ($52.12) in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of ASOS from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on ASOS from GBX 4,000 ($52.12) to GBX 3,850 ($50.17) and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on ASOS from GBX 3,300 ($43.00) to GBX 2,300 ($29.97) in a research report on Friday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ASOS currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $2,927.22.

Get ASOS alerts:

OTCMKTS ASOMY opened at $19.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.14. ASOS has a one year low of $19.05 and a one year high of $74.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

ASOS Plc engages in in the operation of a multi-platform offering fashion products for 20-somethings. The firm offers clothes and other fashion items available in retail. It operates through the following geographical segments: United Kingdom, United States, and European Union. The company was founded by Nicholas Jon Robertson and Quentin John Griffiths on June 2, 2000 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ASOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASOS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.