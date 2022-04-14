Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) Sets New 1-Year High at $189.90

Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $189.90 and last traded at $189.90, with a volume of 6201 shares. The stock had previously closed at $187.77.
Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Assurant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Assurant from $197.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Assurant from $210.00 to $220.00 in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Assurant from $183.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $195.74.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $10.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s fifty day moving average is $172.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $162.66.
In related news, CAO Francesca Luthi sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.81, for a total value of $727,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Lonergan sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.19, for a total transaction of $403,018.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AIZ. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Assurant in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Assurant during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Assurant during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new stake in shares of Assurant during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Assurant during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $118,000. 93.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Assurant (NYSE:AIZ)
Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides lifestyle and housing solutions that support, protect, and connect consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service products and related services for mobile devices, consumer electronics, and appliances; vehicle protection and related services; and credit protection and other insurance products.
