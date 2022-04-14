Astra Space (NASDAQ:ASTR) Shares Up 6%

Astra Space, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTR – Get Rating) shares were up 6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $3.93 and last traded at $3.89. Approximately 35,767 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 8,050,711 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.67.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ASTR shares. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $4.00 price target (down from $7.00) on shares of Astra Space in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Astra Space from $13.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th.

Get Astra Space alerts:

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.68.

Astra Space ( NASDAQ:ASTR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.05. As a group, research analysts predict that Astra Space, Inc. will post -0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Old Port Advisors purchased a new position in Astra Space during the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Astra Space by 84.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,174,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,000,000 after buying an additional 1,453,978 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Astra Space during the fourth quarter worth approximately $355,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Astra Space during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in Astra Space by 57.5% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 59,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 21,666 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.73% of the company’s stock.

Astra Space Company Profile (NASDAQ:ASTR)

Astra Space, Inc operates as a space launch company. It provides satellite launch services. The company is based in Alameda, California.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Astra Space Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Astra Space and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.