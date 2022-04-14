AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) Given a £120 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a £120 ($156.37) price objective on AstraZeneca (LON:AZN – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on AZN. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 8,800 ($114.67) price objective on AstraZeneca in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating and issued a £105 ($136.83) price target on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 6,950 ($90.57) price target on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group set a £110 ($143.34) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on AstraZeneca from £100 ($130.31) to £120 ($156.37) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AstraZeneca presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of £103.05 ($134.29).

Shares of LON AZN opened at £104.60 ($136.30) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £162.07 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,722.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.58, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.16. AstraZeneca has a 1 year low of GBX 7,237 ($94.31) and a 1 year high of £110 ($143.34). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 9,388.70 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 8,924.50.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 24th were paid a dividend of GBX 145.30 ($1.89) per share. This is an increase from AstraZeneca’s previous dividend of $64.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a yield of 1.74%. AstraZeneca’s payout ratio is 45.97%.

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Lynparza, Imfinzi, Enhertu, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Equidacent, Zoladex, Faslodex, Iressa, Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, and others for oncology diseases; Onglyza, Bydureon, Lokelma, Byetta, Qtern, Symlin, and others for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; and Symbicort, Pulmicort, Fasenra, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir, Tudorza/Eklira, Bevespi, Breztri, Anifrolumab, and others for respiratory and immunology diseases.

