Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB) Shares Sold by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 166,070 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,219 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares were worth $6,193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AUB. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 2.3% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc. lifted its position in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 1.8% in the third quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 17,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 0.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 83,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,093,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 40.6% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its position in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 0.4% in the third quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 77,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,863,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AUB opened at $36.30 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 1.17. Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. has a 1 year low of $32.31 and a 1 year high of $42.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Atlantic Union Bankshares ( NASDAQ:AUB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.02). Atlantic Union Bankshares had a net margin of 36.75% and a return on equity of 10.49%. The company had revenue of $177.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. Atlantic Union Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.46%.

AUB has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler raised Atlantic Union Bankshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $41.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Stephens upped their price target on Atlantic Union Bankshares from $44.00 to $45.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Atlantic Union Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the holding company for Atlantic Union Bank that provides banking and related financial services to consumers and businesses. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, NOW, time deposit, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and other depository services.

