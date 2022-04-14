Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.07 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY – Get Rating) to post earnings of ($0.07) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.23) to $0.01. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure posted earnings per share of ($0.17) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 58.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure will report full-year earnings of $0.56 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.09 to $1.38. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.15 to $1.21. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.21). Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure had a negative net margin of 2.48% and a negative return on equity of 1.68%. The firm had revenue of $271.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.47) earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AY. Zacks Investment Research cut Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.11.

AY stock traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $33.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 514,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 524,413. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure has a 52-week low of $30.20 and a 52-week high of $41.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -128.88 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.42.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 14th were issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.25%. This is a boost from Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 11th. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s payout ratio is presently -676.92%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 250.0% during the 4th quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 1,330.2% during the 4th quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 758 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 244.2% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,036 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. 42.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc owns, manages, and invests in renewable energy, storage, natural gas and heat, electric transmission lines, and water assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, Uruguay, Spain, Italy, Algeria, and South Africa. It owns 39 assets comprising 2,044 megawatts (MW) of aggregate renewable energy installed generation capacity; 343 MW of natural gas-fired power generation capacity; 55 thermal megawatts of district heating capacity; 1,229 miles of electric transmission lines; and 17.5 million cubic feet per day of water desalination assets.

