AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Stake Decreased by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 58.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 483,575 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 670,143 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $11,896,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in AT&T by 2,790.2% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,185 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares in the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new stake in AT&T during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Arlington Partners LLC raised its holdings in AT&T by 70.7% during the fourth quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 1,263 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in AT&T during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. 51.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on T. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on AT&T from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research dropped their price target on AT&T from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on AT&T in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on AT&T from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on AT&T from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.10.

Shares of AT&T stock traded up $0.12 on Thursday, hitting $19.54. 52,277,908 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 54,240,195. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.85 and a 12-month high of $33.88. The company has a market cap of $139.57 billion, a PE ratio of 7.08, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.68.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. AT&T had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 13.50%. The business had revenue of $40.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. AT&T’s revenue was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.278 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.36%.

About AT&T (Get Rating)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

