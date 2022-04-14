AT&T (NYSE:T) Price Target Lowered to $22.00 at Morgan Stanley

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Morgan Stanley from $28.00 to $22.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on T. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on shares of AT&T from $36.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of AT&T from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of AT&T from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of AT&T from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of AT&T from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $27.10.

Shares of T stock opened at $19.42 on Wednesday. AT&T has a 1 year low of $18.85 and a 1 year high of $33.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $138.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.04, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.68.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.02. AT&T had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 13.50%. The firm had revenue of $40.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that AT&T will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a $0.278 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.73%. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 75.36%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Avaii Wealth Management LLC grew its position in AT&T by 8.1% during the first quarter. Avaii Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,654 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 1,169 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of AT&T by 20.5% in the first quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 377,330 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,916,000 after purchasing an additional 64,077 shares during the period. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the first quarter valued at about $378,000. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of AT&T by 2.0% in the first quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 317,277 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,497,000 after purchasing an additional 6,207 shares during the period. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in shares of AT&T by 26.0% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 11,250 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 2,324 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.63% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

