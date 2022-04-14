AT&T (NYSE:T) Sees Large Volume Increase

AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 1,229,501 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 39,200,612 shares.The stock last traded at $19.75 and had previously closed at $19.63.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on T. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on AT&T from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on AT&T from $36.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on AT&T in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on AT&T in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on AT&T from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.35.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.57. The company has a market capitalization of $138.71 billion, a PE ratio of 7.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.68.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.50% and a net margin of 11.89%. The company had revenue of $40.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.278 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.73%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.36%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of T. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,740,054,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 92.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 53,832,341 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,469,084,000 after acquiring an additional 25,849,299 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 3,382.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 18,733,486 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $460,844,000 after acquiring an additional 18,195,486 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 114.8% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 23,359,529 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $574,644,000 after acquiring an additional 12,483,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 520,767,902 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,065,940,000 after acquiring an additional 11,916,885 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.63% of the company’s stock.

About AT&T (NYSE:T)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

