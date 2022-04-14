Audioboom Group (LON:BOOM) Sets New 52-Week High at $2,260.00

Audioboom Group plc (LON:BOOM – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 2,260 ($29.45) and last traded at GBX 2,135 ($27.82), with a volume of 185596 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,100 ($27.37).

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,916.41 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,455.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.51. The stock has a market capitalization of £346.17 million and a PE ratio of -240.45.

Get Audioboom Group alerts:

In related news, insider Brad Clarke sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,722 ($22.44), for a total transaction of £344,400 ($448,788.12). Also, insider Michael Tobin bought 526 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,880 ($24.50) per share, with a total value of £9,888.80 ($12,886.11). Over the last three months, insiders bought 5,690 shares of company stock valued at $9,931,150.

Audioboom Group plc, a podcast company, operates a spoken-word audio platform for hosting, distributing, and monetizing content primarily in the United Kingdom and the United states. Its platform allows partners to embed, share through social channels, and re-syndicate their content; and to monetize their audio through live in-reads, as well as the dynamic insertion of pre, mid, and post roll audio adverts and video ads.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Audioboom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Audioboom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.