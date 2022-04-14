AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC) Shares Bought by Paradiem LLC

Paradiem LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC – Get Rating) by 25.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,663 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,995 shares during the period. Paradiem LLC’s holdings in AudioCodes were worth $434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its position in AudioCodes by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,653,376 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $57,438,000 after acquiring an additional 18,084 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. raised its position in AudioCodes by 29.1% during the third quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,082,361 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $35,222,000 after acquiring an additional 244,218 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its position in AudioCodes by 31.6% during the third quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 774,042 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $25,194,000 after acquiring an additional 185,809 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in AudioCodes by 48,785.7% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 713,731 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $23,225,000 after acquiring an additional 712,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in AudioCodes by 4.8% during the third quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 164,303 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $5,346,000 after acquiring an additional 7,525 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.33% of the company’s stock.

AUDC stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $25.09. 44,621 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 68,284. The company has a market capitalization of $810.66 million, a P/E ratio of 25.34, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.60. AudioCodes Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $24.51 and a fifty-two week high of $37.35. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.45.

AudioCodes ( NASDAQ:AUDC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $66.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.22 million. AudioCodes had a net margin of 13.56% and a return on equity of 18.56%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that AudioCodes Ltd. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is a boost from AudioCodes’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.17. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. AudioCodes’s payout ratio is presently 36.36%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of AudioCodes from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of AudioCodes from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AudioCodes from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Sidoti upgraded shares of AudioCodes from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AudioCodes in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.00.

AudioCodes Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides advanced communications software, products, and productivity solutions for the digital workplace. It offers solutions, products, and applications for enterprise unified communications environments, work-from-home agents and contact centers, voice and telephony AI-based applications, and service provider business services.

