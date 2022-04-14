Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) Receives $27.20 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH – Get Rating) (TSE:AUP) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $27.20.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AUPH. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th.

Shares of AUPH stock traded up $0.68 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $12.28. 1,291,608 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,663,363. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $9.72 and a fifty-two week high of $33.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.21.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:AUPH Get Rating ) (TSE:AUP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.01. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 396.81% and a negative return on equity of 48.92%. The company had revenue of $23.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 93,585 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,071,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,184 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 715 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,185 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 768 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 226,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,012,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Institutional investors own 33.90% of the company’s stock.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in the United States and internationally. The company offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis.

