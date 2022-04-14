Aurora Price Hits $0.0007 on Top Exchanges (AOA)

Aurora (AOA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 14th. During the last week, Aurora has traded down 12% against the dollar. One Aurora coin can currently be bought for about $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Aurora has a total market cap of $7.34 million and $184,629.00 worth of Aurora was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Aurora alerts:

Solana (SOL) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $100.59 or 0.00252234 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002505 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003441 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002508 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.63 or 0.00034188 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41.67 or 0.00104499 BTC.

About Aurora

Aurora (CRYPTO:AOA) is a dPoS/BFT coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on May 18th, 2018. Aurora’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,975,060,788 coins. The Reddit community for Aurora is /r/AuroraOfficial . Aurora’s official website is www.aurorachain.io . Aurora’s official Twitter account is @AuroraOffic_en and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Aurora Chain is a smart contract platform for decentralized applications. Their goal is to create fast contracts to link a variety of industry applications such as gaming, big data, AI, and IOT. Aurora Chain aims to resolve the issues that lie with current smart contract platforms (scalability, and upgradeability) through the implementation of DPOS and BFT consensus mechanisms. Aurora (AOA) is an ethereum-based token that powers the platform. “

Aurora Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aurora directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aurora should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aurora using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Aurora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aurora and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.