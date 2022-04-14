Auto Trader Group (LON:AUTO) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley

Auto Trader Group (LON:AUTO – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by Morgan Stanley in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, MarketBeat reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on AUTO. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on Auto Trader Group from GBX 745 ($9.71) to GBX 715 ($9.32) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 720 ($9.38) price target on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 701.22 ($9.14).

Shares of Auto Trader Group stock traded up GBX 4.20 ($0.05) on Thursday, reaching GBX 646.40 ($8.42). 1,254,240 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,609,052. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.77. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 648.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 664.21. The firm has a market cap of £6.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.82. Auto Trader Group has a 1-year low of GBX 538 ($7.01) and a 1-year high of GBX 751.40 ($9.79).

Auto Trader Group plc operates in the digital automotive marketplace in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It offers its products to retailers, home traders, and logistics firms; vehicle advertisement on its websites for private sellers, as well as insurance and loan financing products to consumers; and display advertising on its websites for manufacturers and their advertising agencies.

