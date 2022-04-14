AutoCanada Inc. (TSE:ACQ) Receives C$59.19 Consensus PT from Brokerages

AutoCanada Inc. (TSE:ACQ – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$59.19.

ACQ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on AutoCanada to C$59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Cormark set a C$55.00 price objective on AutoCanada in a research report on Friday, March 4th. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on AutoCanada from C$60.00 to C$59.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on AutoCanada from C$47.50 to C$48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, CIBC reduced their price objective on AutoCanada from C$49.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Friday, March 4th.

TSE ACQ traded down C$0.29 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$32.09. The company had a trading volume of 53,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,508. The company has a market capitalization of C$857.03 million and a PE ratio of 5.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 280.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$32.96 and a 200-day moving average price of C$37.75. AutoCanada has a twelve month low of C$26.80 and a twelve month high of C$59.26.

AutoCanada ( TSE:ACQ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported C$0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.81 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.11 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AutoCanada will post 4.4889403 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Barry Lee James purchased 1,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$32.94 per share, with a total value of C$51,063.05. Following the purchase, the director now owns 19,417 shares in the company, valued at C$639,671.71.

About AutoCanada

AutoCanada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchised automobile dealerships in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, Quebec, Nova Scotia, and New Brunswick, Canada; and Illinois, the United States. The company offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle leasing, vehicle parts, vehicle maintenance and collision repair services, extended service contracts, and vehicle protection and other after-market products.

