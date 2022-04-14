Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Shares Bought by Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,320 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $934,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Autodesk by 68.4% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 96 shares of the software company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Autodesk in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Autodesk in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Autodesk by 76.5% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 120 shares of the software company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Autodesk by 109.7% in the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 130 shares of the software company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Autodesk alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on ADSK shares. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Autodesk from $340.00 to $298.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on Autodesk from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Stifel Europe reduced their price objective on Autodesk from $310.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Autodesk from $305.00 to $286.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $285.00 price objective on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $292.85.

Shares of ADSK traded down $5.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $196.73. The stock had a trading volume of 1,197,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,845,680. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52 week low of $186.29 and a 52 week high of $344.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $213.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $257.44. The company has a market capitalization of $42.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.22 and a beta of 1.45.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The software company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.07. Autodesk had a return on equity of 55.95% and a net margin of 11.33%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Deborah Clifford sold 3,953 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.71, for a total transaction of $801,312.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 1,626 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.30, for a total value of $345,199.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,458 shares of company stock worth $1,545,628 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk Profile (Get Rating)

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.