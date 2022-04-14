AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) Holdings Reduced by Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC decreased its position in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 55 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $1,588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AVB. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in AvalonBay Communities in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in AvalonBay Communities in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in AvalonBay Communities by 240.4% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AVB shares. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $276.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $265.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $266.00 to $263.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Barclays upgraded AvalonBay Communities from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $263.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AvalonBay Communities has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $259.44.

Shares of AVB traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $246.63. 24,963 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 720,631. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $243.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $241.44. The company has a market cap of $34.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $186.13 and a 1 year high of $259.05.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $1.40. AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 43.76% and a return on equity of 9.28%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.02 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 9.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $1.59 dividend. This represents a $6.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is currently 88.46%.

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

