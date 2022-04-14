Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO) CEO Sells $54,547.84 in Stock

Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO – Get Rating) CEO Nicholas Stewart Green sold 2,939 shares of Avid Bioservices stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.56, for a total value of $54,547.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 28,103 shares in the company, valued at $521,591.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ CDMO opened at $18.70 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.19 and its 200-day moving average is $24.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 116.88 and a beta of 2.18. Avid Bioservices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.03 and a 12-month high of $34.51.

Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. Avid Bioservices had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 27.58%. The business had revenue of $31.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Avid Bioservices, Inc. will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on Avid Bioservices from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Stephens cut their price target on shares of Avid Bioservices from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Avid Bioservices in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Avid Bioservices from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.80.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDMO. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Avid Bioservices by 0.4% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 86,724 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,871,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in shares of Avid Bioservices by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 20,498 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Avid Bioservices by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 16,034 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Avid Bioservices by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,023 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Avid Bioservices by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 69,598 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,031,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. 87.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avid Bioservices Company Profile (Get Rating)

Avid Bioservices, Inc, a contract development and manufacturing organization, provides process development and current good manufacturing practices (CGMP) clinical and commercial manufacturing services focused on biopharmaceutical drug substances derived from mammalian cell culture. It produces monoclonal antibodies and recombinant proteins; and offers services, including CGMP clinical and commercial drug substance manufacturing, bulk packaging, release and stability testing, and regulatory submission and support.

